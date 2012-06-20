German stock performance crown begins to slip

* Europe’s best-performing bourse draws options market bears

* Euro zone crisis fears and weaker data are driving move

* DAX sub-200 daily simple moving average a bearish signal

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading share index, long the euro zone’s best performer, has begun to wobble in recent weeks and looks set for a jittery few months as investors bet the European debt crisis will increasingly impact Europe’s strongest economy.

The blue-chip DAX is still the one major regional bourse sitting on a gain in 2012, thanks in large part to Germany’s resilient, export-led economy, but its lead is slipping and technical charts and options market positioning suggest further weakness ahead.

A sputtering in Germany’s economic engine, combined with anxiety over the bills it could face to prevent a euro zone collapse, is driving the move, traders and analysts said.

The DAX has risen around 1.3 percent this month - underperforming a 3 percent gain by France’s rival CAC-40 index and a 3.3 percent rise in the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index.

German equity funds have seen four weeks of net outflows, data from research firm EPFR Global showed.

Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital, said the DAX was likely to keep underperforming while fears remained that the debt crisis that has afflicted Greece, Spain and other southern European countries, would spread.

“The DAX will remain vulnerable to a sell-off unless the euro zone unleashes a ‘shock and awe’ tactic to tackle the crisis as a whole and not on an individual country by country basis as and when problems arise,” he said.

European leaders meet on June 28 to discuss their response to a crisis that is increasingly affecting core Europe, with a weak reading in Germany’s June ZEW investor sentiment index the latest data to indicate trouble ahead.

German companies’ bottom lines are also expected to suffer, with earnings momentum - analyst upgrades less downgrades as a percentage of the total - turning negative this week, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

“In addition to the problems in its backyard, Germany’s export story is coming under scrutiny as key emerging markets such as China continue to slow,” EPFR Global’s head of research Cameron Brandt wrote in a note.

Stocks are not the only market to show signs of strain. German bonds, the safe haven of choice for many investors, have seen notable outflows recently.

French asset manager Carmignac Gestion dumped all its German Bunds on growing unease over Germany’s rapidly rising bill from various euro zone bailouts. ]

PROFIT TAKERS

The DAX has risen roughly 8 percent in 2012, making it an easier target for profit-taking than rival markets which have already taken a hit, traders said.

Some have adopted a strategy of betting on a fall in the DAX and a rise in underperforming European markets - such as Spain’s IBEX or Italy’s FTSE MIB, both down between 10 and 20 percent year to date.

The idea behind this is that mooted fresh central bank intervention to support world markets in the face of the European crisis would drive a surge in the regional weaklings, while the DAX would rise less in comparison.

Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry added that many customers remained keen on cutting their exposure to the DAX whenever the market rallied.

“Selling into strength on the DAX has been a good trade at the moment. A lot of our clients are doing it,” he said.

PUTS

Options market positioning is also turning bearish.

Data from the Eurex exchange shows that the number of “put” options - which give the purchaser the right to sell a security for a specified price at a certain time and is often used by investors to protect themselves in a falling market - on the DAX has risen over the course of this month.

According to Eurex, the number of DAX put options due to expire in July has risen to 80,953 traded contracts from 56,446 at the start of June.

To add to its woes, the DAX’s chart outlook is also weak, after the index moved beneath the technically significant 200-day moving average at around 6,220 points, EGR Broking managing director Steven Mayne said.

The last two significant breaks of the 200-day simple moving average were in 2008, when the market fell around 4,000 points before rallying, and in August 2011, when the market fell about 2,000 points before recovering, he said.