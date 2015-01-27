Slump in Greek bank shares hits Athens stock market

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greek shares fell sharply for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with bank stocks slumping after weekend elections resulted in an anti-bailout government that looks set on a collision course with the country’s creditors.

Greece’s benchmark Athex General Composite Share Price Index , which fell 3.2 percent on Monday, was down by 5.9 percent, while the Greek banking sector index fell 17 percent to record lows.

Bank of Piraeus and Alpha Bank lost around a fifth of their stock market value, while National Bank of Greece fell 12.6 percent.

“The Greek situation is turning ugly as they are starting to fight over austerity measures with the EU,” said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)