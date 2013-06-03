Miners' dividends to boost FTSE's defensive appeal

* Bigger miners’ dividends to boost UK’s defensive appeal

* Rio, BHP, Anglo, Antofagasta highlighted as dividend plays

* Income funds slightly raise exposure to miners -Lipper

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index will become more defensive as dividend payouts in the weighty but volatile mining sector increase and attract investors more willing to hold the stock through economic dips.

The move, already begun but likely to play out over several years, would see the FTSE 100, which moves less sharply than other major European indexes, become an even safer haven during periods of market stress.

Driving the trend are increased dividends from four of the biggest miners - BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Antofagasta - which together account for around two-thirds of the sector’s payouts.

The sector yield, around 3 percent, is forecast to rise to 3.6 percent over the next year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

This compares with a 3.8 percent forecast average yield for the FTSE 100, and 4.5 percent to 5.2 percent payouts from the utilities, telecoms and healthcare sectors - the least volatile and biggest dividend-payers within the index.

“Better dividends from the top mining stocks will enhance the defensive appeal of the FTSE 100 and make it more attractive than other European markets as market volatility picks up, but it will depend on the level of increase in the payout,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl.

Investors buying mining stocks for dividend income are less likely to sell on bad news as long as dividends are maintained, making the sector less volatile and more “defensive”.

The bigger the ratio of defensive sectors in an index to so-called “cyclical” sectors - those more exposed to the ups and downs of the business cycle - the less the index will fall compared with others with a heavier cyclical weighting.

The FTSE has been more defensive than markets in Germany, France and Italy over the last six years and, measured by the index’s volatility, it has become even safer this year.

While this means the FTSE may be less attractive for some than those bourses when markets rise, its appeal in times of market uncertainty and volatility should increase.

FTSE 100 volatility is down 12 percent this year, outstripping a 1 percent fall in Euro STOXX 50 Volatility and a 5 percent rise in DAX Volatility.

CHINA WORRIES

The decision to pay out more cash to shareholders comes as slower growth in top metals consumer China has hit commodity and share prices. This has led miners to cancel or mothball projects and return cash to shareholders to support their share prices.

While it has not been enough to prevent mass outflows from commodity-focused exchange traded funds and a near 30 percent underperformance of the FTSE mining sector against the FTSE 100, the dividend payouts have attracted new buyers.

The top 25 UK equity income funds declared average holdings of mining stocks at 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2013, up from 3.5 percent in the first half of 2012, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed.

While miners offer a less attractive dividend than sectors such as pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan’s chief European equity strategist, Mislav Matejka, said that over a 5-10 year view, the mining sector could mirror pharma’s growth.

The pharma sector’s dividend yield rose from a low of just above 1 percent in 1998 to more than 5 percent in 2009, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed, as some companies spent less on new products and instead returned cash to investors.

Given mining firms’ 10 percent weighting in the FTSE, the trend would also make the FTSE more attractive to income investors, Old Mutual equity income fund manager Stephen Message said.

“The forward dividend yields of BHP and Rio are around 4 percent (and) if they’re sustainable and can potentially grow, are attractive. If you’ve got these companies that are paying a good dividend, then it’s good for the market as a whole.”