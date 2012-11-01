FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2012

European shares touch session high after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Europe’s top shares rallied to a session high after bullish macro economic data in the U.S. showed consumer confidence and manufacturing picked up in October.

By 1406 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 11.06 points, or 1.0 percent at 1,107.44 just off a session high of 1,107.78 hit shortly after the data was released.

The pickup in the United States followed some robust manufacturing data overnight in Asia, particularly China, the world’s fastest growing economy.

Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova

