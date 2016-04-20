GRAPHIC-Markets eye Transatlantic tech divide as mobile lead favours Europe

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Fortunes are diverging for U.S. and European semiconductor firms, with a lead in mobile technology giving big European chipmakers an edge that has lifted relative share prices.

The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index has lagged the U.S. S&P 500 Information Technology Index since the start of 2016. But analysts believe contrasting fortunes between European and U.S. technology firms this week could mark a trend reversal. (bit.ly/1VEPzQV)

Solid earnings from ARM and SAP lifted their shares early on Wednesday. Those stocks then slipped back but still outpaced a 5 percent and 2 percent drop in IBM and Intel respectively this week after disappointing results.

Early results showed that European technology companies were doing much better than their U.S. counterparts.

ARM reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit as it licensed more of its designs for use in the next generation of smartphones and connected devices.

ASML Holding posted earnings ahead of predictions and expected a strong second quarter, while SAP’s first-quarter profit after tax rose 9 percent.

In contrast, IBM reported its worst quarterly revenue in 14 years on Monday following declines in its traditional businesses, while Intel late on Tuesday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and said it would cut up to 12,000 jobs.

According to StarMine’s smart estimates, which assign a higher weight to top-rated analysts, ARM is likely to see a 15 percent jump in its earnings-per-share (EPS) in 12 months to the end of 2016, against a flat growth for Intel and a 1 percent rise for ASML.

ARM also looks relatively cheaper against historical standards, with its 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now at a discount of 15 percent against its 10-year average. In contrast, Intel trades at a 5 percent discount and ASML’s ratio is almost double its long-term P/E average.

ARM has long dominated mobile processing, and more of its processor and graphics technology is being used by Samsung , Huawei and Apple in their in-house designed chips.

“Intel has been struggling in mobile for 15 years despite vast investments and the ARM processor remains a much better proposition for many of the segments that Intel is hoping to address,” Richard Windsor, analyst at Edison Investment, said. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Stonestreet)