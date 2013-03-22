FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency backs new MS drugs from Biogen and Sanofi
March 22, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

EU agency backs new MS drugs from Biogen and Sanofi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 - New multiple sclerosis drugs from Biogen Idec and Sanofi have been recommended for approval in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its experts had backed Biogen’s Tecfidera, or BG-12, and Sanofi’s Aubagio for multiple sclerosis (MS). Both are pills, rather than injections, and will compete with Novartis’s existing tablet Gilenya.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Andrew Callus)

