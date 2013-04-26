EU agency backs new Roche, Astellas, Sanofi, Vivus drugs

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European regulators have recommended approval of two new cancer drugs, called Erivedge and Xtandi, from Roche and Astellas.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had also backed MAC1, a tissue-engineered medicine for cartilage defects from Sanofi, and Spedra, a new erectile dysfunction drug from Vivus.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.