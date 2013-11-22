FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency backs new drugs from GSK, Gilead, Otsuka
November 22, 2013

EU agency backs new drugs from GSK, Gilead, Otsuka

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of a new drug for HIV from GlaxoSmithKline and a novel hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences.

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) also gave a green light to an Otsuka tuberculosis drug, following a review of an earlier rejection.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

