FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator confirms recommendation to suspend drugs over flawed studies
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 22, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulator confirms recommendation to suspend drugs over flawed studies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency confirmed on Friday its recommendation to suspend a number of medicines that were granted EU approval based on clinical studies conducted at Indian firm GVK Biosciences’ facility in Hyderabad, India.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said a re-examination of the medicines, prompted by a request from marketing authorisation holders for seven of the drugs, revealed that concerns about the reliability of the clinical studies remained. (bit.ly/1Gtwppd)

About 700 pharmaceutical forms and strengths of medicines studied at the Hyderabad site remain recommended for suspension, the agency said.

One medicine included in the re-examination is no longer recommended for suspension as concerns about studies had been addressed, the agency said.

Europe’s drug regulator recommended suspension of the medicines in January, a month after France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg suspended the sale of 25 generic drugs that were approved based on trials conducted by GVK Biosciences.

These included drugs made by Mylan NV and Abbott Laboratories, as well as large Indian companies such as Lupin Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

GVK Biosciences said last month that India may approach the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if the EU did not reconsider its suspension.

Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.