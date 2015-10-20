Slovenia to use army to help guard border in migrant crisis - PM Cerar

LJUBLJANA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government proposed a law overnight that will enable the army to help police guard the border, as thousands of migrants flooded into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border.

The law is expected to be passed by parliament later on Tuesday.

“This is not about enforcing an extraordinary condition, it is about strengthening control on the border,” Prime Minister Miro Cerar told the national radio Radio Slovenia. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)