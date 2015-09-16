FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hundreds of asylum seekers cross into Germany from Austria - police
September 16, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Hundreds of asylum seekers cross into Germany from Austria - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Roughly 700 asylum seekers who set off from Salzburg earlier in the day have now crossed into Germany and another 700 are expected to follow, a German police spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The situation is very tense,” said Reiner Scharf, spokesman for the federal police Rosenheim, a German border town.

“People enter Freilassing via various crossings. Some groups sit in roadside ditches, not knowing where they are and where to go. Our police receive them.”

The distance from Salzburg to Freilassing, just across the border in Germany, is roughly eight kilometres.

There were only about 400 refugees left in Salzburg station, according to officials, down from 2,000 earlier in the day. Austrian police were taking asylum seekers who arrived by train in Salzburg directly by bus to a new shelter set up a few kilometres from the German border, making it easier for them to make the crossing. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Noah Barkin)

