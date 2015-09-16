About 1,000 asylum seekers headed to Germany from Austria on foot - official

SALZBURG, Austria, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Roughly 1,000 asylum seekers who had been camping out in Salzburg have set off on foot for the German border after waiting in vain to board trains, a spokesman for the Austrian city said on Wednesday.

“Salzburg had been a path to Germany (for the refugees) until the decision this morning not to let any trains through,” the spokesman said. “So they’ve decided to take it into their own hands.”

Earlier on Wednesday, some 2,000 asylum seekers gathered in Salzburg train station. Many of them had slept overnight in an underground parking lot, waiting for passage to Germany. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)