Austria shuts motorway on Hungary border as migrants walk to Vienna

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austria shut its A4 motorway on the Hungarian border for security reasons on Friday morning as dozens of migrants were on their way towards Vienna on foot, a spokesman for the police in the eastern province of Burgenland said.

Around 8,000 people crossed the border into Austria on Thursday and a further 3,600 since midnight, he said, adding that he expected numbers to match Thursday’s levels throughout the day. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)