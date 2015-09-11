FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria shuts motorway on Hungary border as migrants walk to Vienna
September 11, 2015

Austria shuts motorway on Hungary border as migrants walk to Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austria shut its A4 motorway on the Hungarian border for security reasons on Friday morning as dozens of migrants were on their way towards Vienna on foot, a spokesman for the police in the eastern province of Burgenland said.

Around 8,000 people crossed the border into Austria on Thursday and a further 3,600 since midnight, he said, adding that he expected numbers to match Thursday’s levels throughout the day. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
