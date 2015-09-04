FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans among 71 migrants found dead in truck
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 4, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans among 71 migrants found dead in truck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EISENSTADT, Austria, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Among the 71 dead migrants found last week in an abandoned truck on an Austrian motorway were Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan nationals but not a single one of them has been identified, Austrian police said on Friday.

Hans Peter Doskozil, police chief for the province of Burgenland, told a news conference that the migrants had likely died from suffocation on Hungarian territory shortly after entering the truck, whose refrigeration system was not working.

“We found a total of 17 travel documents. Based on these we have been able to determine that this was a mixed group of people. Syrian nationals, Iraqis and also Afghans are likely to have been on board,” Doskozil said.

He said 40 phones had also been found and there had been contact with people who claimed to be relatives of the victims.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.