Austria scrambles to provide transport for rush of migrants

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Austria has temporarily halted train service from Hungary while it scrambles to provide additional transport for thousands of migrants who poured in from its neighbour state on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Austria’s national rail company, OeBB, said in a statement that it was temporarily stopping train service towards Hungary because of “massive overburdening”. A spokeswoman later clarified that traffic was halted in both direction.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said that, after days of relative calm in which fewer additional trains were provided, it was taking time to increase rail capacity to handle migrants.

“The OeBB’s transport capacity is not the same as at the weekend,” the spokesman said.