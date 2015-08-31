FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First train with refugees on board leaves Hegyeshalom
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 31, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

First train with refugees on board leaves Hegyeshalom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HEGYESHALOM, Hungary, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A train with refugees and other passengers bound for Vienna left the Hungarian border town of Hegyeshalom on Monday after being held there for several hours, according to a Reuters reporter.

Austrian Railways had said earlier it refused to accept the train coming from Budapest as it was not safe due to overcrowding. Some of the people on the train had disembarked. A second train was also held up at the border.

Hundreds of refugees boarded trains in the Hungarian capital earlier on Monday, trying to make their way to western Europe. (Reporting by Anna McIntosh in Hegyeshalom and Shadia Nasrallah in Vienna, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.