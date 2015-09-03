FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria expects no more special refugee trains from Hungary on Thursday -police
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 3, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Austria expects no more special refugee trains from Hungary on Thursday -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Police in Vienna do not expect to receive any more special trains carrying refugees from Hungary to Austria on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Only 40 refugees had arrived so far by regular trains in the course of the day, spokesman Roman Hahslinger said.

“At the moment we do not expect to receive any special refugee trains from Hungary to arrive in Austria,” Hahslinger said.

Seeking to end a two-day standoff at Budapest’s main railway station, police who had barred entry to some 2,000 migrants for the past two days suddenly stepped aside on Thursday morning.

Crowds surged past, cramming onto trains many believed would take them to Austria. But some 35 km (22 miles) west of Budapest, a train bound for the border town of Sopron stopped in Bicske, where Hungary has a migrant reception centre. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.