More than 10,000 migrants in Serbia, says UNHCR
October 19, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

More than 10,000 migrants in Serbia, says UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 migrants are currently in Serbia, stranded by limits imposed further west in Europe, the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday, and warned of shortages in aid.

“We can only say that there are more than 10,000 refugees in Serbia,” UNHCR spokeswoman Melita Sunjic told Reuters. “It is like a big river of people, and if you stop the flow, you will have floods somewhere. That’s what’s happening now.”

“There is a lack of food, lack of blankets, we are missing everything,” Sunjic said by phone from the Serbian-Croatian border. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)

