Slovenia says will not accept unlimited number of migrants

LJUBLJANA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia warned on Sunday it would not accept unlimited numbers of migrants crossing its border, saying Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia would likely have to take steps to slow the flow.

“We cannot accept (an) unlimited number of migrants if we know that they cannot continue their journey,” Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at Slovenia’s interior ministry, told a news conference.

“I believe Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia will also have to take measures,” he said. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Potter)