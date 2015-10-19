FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany rejects softening of budget rules for refugee spending
October 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Germany rejects softening of budget rules for refugee spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany is opposed to any changes to the European Stability and Growth Pact to help member states shoulder the cost of the refugee crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“We think it’s wrong to change or soften the stability pact in view of this set of problems,” Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

European Union officials have raised the prospect that member states might be allowed to exclude costs of the migrant crisis from budget deficit calculations, after Austria pushed for its spending on refugees to be exempt. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Emma Thomasson)

