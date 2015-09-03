FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria to decide on extradition of suspect over 71 dead migrants
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 3, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria to decide on extradition of suspect over 71 dead migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian court will decide on Monday whether to extradite to Austria a man who was arrested in connection with the 71 dead refugees found in an abandoned truck on an Austrian highway.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, 32, was held for 72 hours under a European arrest warrant at his home in the Danube town of Lom on Monday.

The court in the northwestern town of Montana decided on Thursday that Tsvetanov should remain under arrest and that the extradition request hearing will be held next Monday.

Tsvetanov is believed to be one of the three drivers of the refrigerated truck discovered last Thursday on a highway from the Hungarian border to Vienna.

A baby girl and three other children were among the dead crammed into the back of the truck.

Four Bulgarians and one Afghan citizen are already under arrest pending an investigation in Hungary. They face up to 16 years in prison for trafficking in Hungary plus murder charges in Austria.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.