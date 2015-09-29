FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria to extradite suspect over 71 dead migrants in Austria -local TV
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 29, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria to extradite suspect over 71 dead migrants in Austria -local TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will extradite a man who was arrested in connection with 71 dead refugees found in an abandoned truck on an Austrian highway, local TV news channels reported on Tuesday.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, 32, was held for 72 hours under a European arrest warrant at his home in the town of Lom on Aug. 31, and is suspected of being one of the drivers of the truck.

He denies wrongdoing.

The Bulgarian authorities have already postponed his extradition to Austria twice.

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged him with being part of an organised crime group. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.