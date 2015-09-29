Bulgaria to extradite suspect over 71 dead migrants in Austria -local TV

SOFIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will extradite a man who was arrested in connection with 71 dead refugees found in an abandoned truck on an Austrian highway, local TV news channels reported on Tuesday.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, 32, was held for 72 hours under a European arrest warrant at his home in the town of Lom on Aug. 31, and is suspected of being one of the drivers of the truck.

He denies wrongdoing.

The Bulgarian authorities have already postponed his extradition to Austria twice.

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged him with being part of an organised crime group. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Ireland)