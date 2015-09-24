FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young migrant found dead in Channel Tunnel
September 24, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Young migrant found dead in Channel Tunnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France Sept 24 (Reuters) - A young migrant believed to be less than 18 years old was found dead in the Channel Tunnel overnight, local police said.

The young man was thought to be of Sudanese or Eritrean nationality, they said. About a dozen migrants are know to have died trying to reach Britain from France through the tunnel.

Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been stepped up. (Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

