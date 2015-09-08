FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French mayor "disgusted" by UK PM Cameron's migrant response
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

French mayor "disgusted" by UK PM Cameron's migrant response

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron has shown his contempt for Calais by not taking in migrants camped there, the mayor of the northern French port town told British lawmakers on Tuesday, saying she was “disgusted” by Britain’s response to the crisis.

Cameron announced on Monday that Britain would take up to 20,000 Syrian refugees over the next five years, but that they will come from camps in Syria and neighbouring countries rather from those who have already reached Europe.

Around 3,500 migrants are camped in Calais, 90 percent of whom are hoping to make the crossing to England rather than claim asylum in France, Calais mayor Natacha Bouchart told the British parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee.

“Mr Cameron despises, is contemptuous of Calais. If he doesn’t take refugees from Calais that is proof that he is contemptuous of the population of Calais,” she said.

“Does that mean that the people of Calais are going to be condemned to live in this situation forever?”

Asked what she thought of the British government’s decision not to take in migrants already in Europe, something it says would merely serve to encourage others to make dangerous journeys, Bouchart said: “I am disgusted by that.”

Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel between Britain and France was repeatedly disrupted over the summer as migrants nightly tried to board trucks and trains in an attempt to get to Britain.

Bouchart, who called for British border controls in Calais to be returned to Britain, said she believed 50 million euros ($55 million) more of funding was needed from national governments and European authorities to help tackle the crisis.

Britain has already agreed several rounds of funding, including 10 million euros for humanitarian assistance, as well as extra security measures such as fencing. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.