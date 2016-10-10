FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain has moral duty to take in more young Calais migrants - French minister
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Britain has moral duty to take in more young Calais migrants - French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain should take in all children living in the crowded "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais who have family links to the UK, French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

"I solemnly ask Britain to live up to its moral duty," Cazeneuve told RTL radio ahead of a visit to London.

"There are several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain," he said.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty, from Afghanistan to Syria, have converged on Calais over the past two years. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
