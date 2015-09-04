FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to increase Syria refugee aid by 100 mln pounds - Cameron
September 4, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

UK to increase Syria refugee aid by 100 mln pounds - Cameron

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain will spend a further 100 million pounds ($152 million) on humanitarian aid to address the Syrian refugee crisis, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday.

“Today I can announce that we will provide a further 100 million pounds, taking our total contribution to over 1 billion pounds. That is the UK’s largest ever response to a humanitarian crisis,” Cameron told reporters during a visit to Spain.

“Sixty million pounds of this additional funding will go to help Syrians still in Syria. The rest will go to neighbouring countries, to Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, where Syrian refugees now account for one quarter of the population.”

Earlier on Friday, Cameron said Britain would take in “thousands more” Syrian refugees. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

