FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU commissioner presses member states to back Juncker refugee plan
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

EU commissioner presses member states to back Juncker refugee plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRAISKIRCHEN, Austria, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s migration commissioner said on Monday he was counting on European Union member states to support proposals the bloc’s chief executive will present on Wednesday to tackle the refugee crisis engulfing Europe.

EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker is preparing to defy national leaders over Europe’s migrant crisis with a new bid to force them to take in quotas of asylum-seekers - and four times as many of them than in a scheme they already rejected.

“No member state in the EU can address this issue alone. We can only overcome this crisis if we act as a true union,” migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters in Austria. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.