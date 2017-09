ZAGREB, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Croatia lifted a blockade on its border with fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia on Friday, ending a week of trade war between the two Balkan neighbours prompted by the flow of thousands of migrants across their joint frontier.

“Yes, the border is now open to all traffic,” an officer of the border police at the key Bajakovo crossing told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)