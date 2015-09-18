FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia says no corridor for migrants "at the moment"
September 18, 2015

Slovenia says no corridor for migrants "at the moment"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia has no basis on which it would allow a corridor for migrants to pass through the country en route to western Europe, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

With around 1,000 migrants expected to enter the European Union member state in the next 24 hours, Slovenia has said it will stick to EU rules and receive asylum requests but return illegal migrants.

“At the moment we have no basis on which we could form a corridor,” Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic told a news conference. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

