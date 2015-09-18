FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Undeterred by border closure, migrants stream into Croatia
September 18, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Undeterred by border closure, migrants stream into Croatia

A migrant and a policeman run during a stampede to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SID, Serbia (Reuters) - Migrants continued to stream into Croatia from Serbia on Friday, walking through fields around one of seven road border crossings that Zagreb closed after an influx of some 11,000 people in two days, a Reuters reporter said.

Croatia late on Thursday announced it had shut almost all road crossings from Serbia, saying it could not take in any more migrants. But the flow continued unabated on Friday morning as migrants arrived by bus in the Serbian border town of Sid and walked through cornfields to cross the border, joining huge crowds controlled by Croatian police.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Larry King

