Croatia says eases cargo traffic blockade on Serbia border
September 22, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia says eases cargo traffic blockade on Serbia border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Croatia has decided to lift a blockade on cargo traffic entering from Serbia, but only for trucks carrying perishable goods, state radio reported on Tuesday quoting a government statement.

Serbia had threatened to retaliate against Croatia on Tuesday over the ban on cargo traffic since the weekend, as relations between the two ex-Yugoslav republics began to sour over the flow of migrants across their joint border.

The blockade, imposed on Monday morning, created a queue of trucks on the Zagreb-Belgrade highway 12 kilometres (7 miles) long. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Dominic Evans)

