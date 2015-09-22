FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia sets Croatia deadline to lift border blockade or face retaliation
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 22, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia sets Croatia deadline to lift border blockade or face retaliation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Serbia gave Croatia an end-Wednesday deadline to fully lift a blockade on cargo traffic or face retaliatory measures, as relations between the ex-Yugoslav neighbours sour over the flow of migrants across their joint border.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said his government had readied political, legal and economic measures against European Union member Croatia. He said he would continue talks with his Croatian counterpart, Zoran Milanovic, in hope of reaching a deal before a deadline Vucic said would expire at midnight on Wednesday. (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.