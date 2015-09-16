FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia says migrants will be allowed to pass through to western Europe
September 16, 2015

Croatia says migrants will be allowed to pass through to western Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Migrants entering European Union member Croatia will be allowed to pass through and continue their journey to western Europe, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday, confirming around 150 had entered from Serbia overnight.

“Croatia is entirely ready to receive or direct those people where they want to go, which is obviously Germany or Scandinavian countries,” Milanovic told parliament.

“They will be able to pass through Croatia and we will help, we’re getting ready for that possibility,” he said. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ralph Boulton)

