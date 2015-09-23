FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Croatia-Serbia border crossing reopens after spat over migrants
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 23, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Key Croatia-Serbia border crossing reopens after spat over migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Traffic began flowing through the major Serbia-Croatia border crossing at Bajakovo on Wednesday after a two-days blockade imposed to stem the flow of migrants across the two ex-Yugoslav republics’ frontier, Croatian state radio reported.

“The latest report just came in, that trucks have started moving across the border at Bajakovo,” the radio said in its 5 p.m (1500 GMT) news bulletin. It earlier reported that cars and buses were allowed through, while trucks were still waiting.

Croatia imposed the blockade for cargo on Monday in retaliation for Serbia directing a flow of migrants across the border. On Tuesday Zagreb agreed to allow in trucks with perishable goods but their drivers refused to budge until all traffic resumed. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.