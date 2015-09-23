Key Croatia-Serbia border crossing reopens after spat over migrants

ZAGREB, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Traffic began flowing through the major Serbia-Croatia border crossing at Bajakovo on Wednesday after a two-days blockade imposed to stem the flow of migrants across the two ex-Yugoslav republics’ frontier, Croatian state radio reported.

“The latest report just came in, that trucks have started moving across the border at Bajakovo,” the radio said in its 5 p.m (1500 GMT) news bulletin. It earlier reported that cars and buses were allowed through, while trucks were still waiting.

Croatia imposed the blockade for cargo on Monday in retaliation for Serbia directing a flow of migrants across the border. On Tuesday Zagreb agreed to allow in trucks with perishable goods but their drivers refused to budge until all traffic resumed. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)