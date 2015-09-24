FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia bans entry to Serbian citizens, cars - border police
September 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia bans entry to Serbian citizens, cars - border police

ZAGREB, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Croatia has banned Serbian citizens and cars from entering its territory, Croatian border police told Reuters on Thursday, after Serbia banned Croatian cargo traffic.

“Serbian passport holders and cars registered in Serbia cannot enter Croatia until further notice,” a police officer told Reuters by telephone from Bajakovo, the main crossing point between the two ex-Yugoslav republics.

Serbia banned Croatian cargo traffic and goods late on Wednesday in a dispute over the flow of migrants across their border, plunging relations to their lowest since the overthrow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Robert Birsel)

