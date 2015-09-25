FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM says Croatia considering lifting border blockade with Serbia
September 25, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

PM says Croatia considering lifting border blockade with Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Croatia may lift a blockade on its border with fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia in the next 24 hours, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Friday.

The two Balkan neighbours engaged in a trade war this week over the flow of thousands of migrants across their joint border. Zagreb banned traffic for all Serbian vehicles on Thursday, in response to Serbia blocking Croatian goods and trucks.

“I am having intense discussions with my colleagues in the government to lift the border measures today or tomorrow,” Milanovic said on the government’s official Twitter account. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

