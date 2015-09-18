FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia in breach of EU rules, Slovenia says
September 18, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia in breach of EU rules, Slovenia says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia accused Croatia on Friday of breaking the rules of the European Union and the Schengen zone of border-free travel, after Croatia’s prime minister said authorities would no longer be able to register or accommodate thousands of migrants streaming into the country.

Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the Slovenian Interior Ministry, said the police were preparing additional units ahead of an expected influx of migrants from Croatia, telling a news conference:

“The actions of Croatia are not in line with EU and Schengen systems as they decided they are no longer registering migrants.” (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)

