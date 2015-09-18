FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary says Croatia encouraging migrants to break the law
September 18, 2015 / 2:54 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary says Croatia encouraging migrants to break the law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Croatia is encouraging migrants to illegally cross borders, Hungary’s foreign minister said on Friday, after a convoy of Croatian buses took hundreds of migrants to the Hungarian frontier.

Hungarian police allowed the migrants to pass and put them on buses. But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied there was any coordination between the two countries.

“Instead of helping people, Croatia is encouraging masses and masses of people to commit a criminal offence - illegal crossing of the border is a criminal offense,” Szijjarto told a news conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
