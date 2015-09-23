FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian ban on cargo traffic from Serbia still in place
September 23, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Croatian ban on cargo traffic from Serbia still in place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OPATOVAC, Croatia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A ban on cargo traffic entering Croatia from Serbia remained in place on Wednesday, Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said, and it would only be lifted if Serbia started directing migrants north to Hungary.

Croatian state radio had reported the main Bajakovo-Batrovci border crossing between the former Yugoslav republics was open, but trucks were moving in only one direction - into Serbia.

“Trucks are passing from the Croatian to Serbian side, that’s correct. Otherwise, the crossing is open for passenger traffic,” Ostojic told Reuters in Opatovac, near the Serbian border. “We are still waiting for a single bus (of migrants) to go through Horgos,” he added, when asked when trucks would be allowed into Croatia. (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

