Serbia compares Croatia to WW2-era fascist regime
September 24, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia compares Croatia to WW2-era fascist regime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Serbia on Thursday compared Croatian border restrictions imposed overnight to racial laws enforced by a Nazi puppet state in Croatia during World War Two.

Croatia has banned Serbian-registered vehicles from entering from Serbia and Serbian citizens were also being turned back from the main border crossing, in an escalating row caused by the flow of migrants across their join border.

“In their discriminatory character, they (the restrictions) can only be compared with measures taken in the past, during the fascist Independent Croatia,” the Serbian foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the Nazi puppet state proclaimed in Croatia in 1941 and which sided with Berlin.

Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said earlier the ban did not apply to Serbian passport-holders, only Serbian-registered vehicles. (Reporting and writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)

