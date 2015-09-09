Denmark's DSB not running trains between Denmark and Germany

COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s state owned train operator DSB said trains are not running between Denmark and Germany due to exceptional passport checks at border.

Danish police closed a motorway linking Denmark to Germany earlier on Wednesday after around 300 refugees, including children, marched across the country.

Many refugees are moving across Denmark from Germany to reach Sweden, which has one of Europe’s most open policies toward asylum seekers. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)