D.Telekom offers civil servants for migrant effort

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has offered to help Germany cope with a record influx of migrants by lending some of the thousands of civil servants it employs to register some of the 10,000 arriving every day.

Germany’s biggest telecoms group still employs about 20,000 civil servants left over from its days as a state-owned monopoly - or one in six of its German staff - who have survived waves of redundancies thanks to their privileged employment status.

“For the registration process within the camps you need civil servants. We have civil servants on board and we could transfer some to the camps - and we’re not talking small numbers,” Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday.

“We’re discussing it with the government,” he said when asked on a conference call with analysts whether the migrant crisis was affecting Deutsche Telekom’s business.

German authorities are struggling to cope with arrivals, many of whom are refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East. The government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this year, about 1 percent of Germany’s population.

Reports of violent clashes at refugee centres and overburdened local communities are deepening scepticism of ordinary Germans towards the influx.

But several large companies hope the arrival of significant numbers of young people will help Germany, with its ageing population, plug a skills shortage. Some, including Deutsche Telekom, are creating apprentice positions for migrants.

Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom also aimed to build wireless hotspots in every collection centre to help migrants keep in touch with far-away friends and relatives, and had covered more than 50 camps in Germany so far. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)