EBRD forecasts show refugee crisis beginning to bite
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD forecasts show refugee crisis beginning to bite

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - New economic forecasts from the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Thursday
showed the Syrian refugee crisis was starting to take its toll
on its central European heartland and other affected countries.
    The development bank also signalled more troubles for
Ukraine and Greece, with both countries' projections cut by four
or more percentage points either for this year or 2016. But it
signalled that Russia's recession-hit economy may be past the
worst.
    "On current projections, 2015 will be the fifth year of
consecutive slowdown in average growth - from 4.6 per cent in
2010-11 to 0.2 per cent in 2015," the EBRD said of its
36-country overall region.
    "The balance of risks in the forecast is tilted towards the
downside," it added, saying concerns about the broader impact of
a possible end to record low U.S. interest rates and
geopolitical risks remained high.
    For the first time it also detailed the strains on its
region from the hundreds of thousands of migrants currently
streaming out of Syria, Iraq and parts of north Africa.
    Turkey, now one of the EBRD's biggest countries of
operation, is estimated to be hosting more than two million
refugees, while in Jordan they now account for almost one-fifth
of the population.
    These countries saw their growth forecasts for next year cut
by 0.2 and 0.4 percent respectively, while Hungary, Slovenia,
Slovakia, Macedonia and Greece, which are all on the main
refugee transit routes, are expected to be negatively affected
too.
    "This massive influx has strained public services,
government finances and labour markets," the report said.
    Turkey's economy is seen slowing to 2.8 percent next year
amid worries about its vulnerability to moves up in global
borrowing costs and the recent flare-up in Kurdish tensions.    
   
    Nearby Greece has seen more than 580,000 refugees enter its
territory this year through a sea border with Turkey, creating a
tough logistical, financial and humanitarian challenge for the
cash-strapped country.
    Still reeling from its recent near-exit from the euro,
Greece had its forecast for next year slashed by 4.4 percent,
leaving it facing another a 2.4 percent contraction.
    That is far worse than the 1.3 percent fall forecast by the
European Commission on Thursday. Greece only
became an EBRD country of operation this year.
    Ukraine also saw a big cut. It is now expected to see its
economy slump by an eyewatering 11.5 percent this year, more
than double the 5 percent it forecast at the start of 2015.
    The EBRD did however predict the country would emerge from
recession next year, predicting 3 percent growth.
    It also sees the slump in regional giant Russia bottoming
out. The economy is still expected to shrink by 1.2 percent next
year but that is 0.6 percent better than what was predicted in
May, and would be a big improvement on the 4.2 percent
contraction seen this year.
    "The recession is expected to ease in 2016 as the economy
adjusts to lower oil prices," the EBRD said, although it added
that without economic reform Russia's long-term growth rate
would stay low, at around 1 to 2 percent.
    
                              Current
                             forecast 
                            2015    2016
                                      
 EBRD Region                0.2     1.6
                                      
 Central Europe and the     3.0     2.9
 Baltic states                     
 Croatia                    0.9     0.5
 Estonia                    2.0     2.8
 Hungary                    2.9     2.1
 Latvia                     2.3     3.1
 Lithuania                  1.7     3.0
 Poland                     3.4     3.3
 Slovak Republic            3.1     3.2
 Slovenia                   2.3     2.0
                                      
 South-eastern              1.6     1.6
 Europe1                           
 Albania                    2.3     3.3
 Bosnia and                 2.8     3.0
 Herzegovina                       
 Bulgaria                   1.8     2.0
 Cyprus                     1.0     1.7
 FYR Macedonia              3.5     3.5
 Greece                     -1.5    -2.4
 Kosovo                     2.0     3.0
 Montenegro                 3.0     4.0
 Romania                    3.5     3.7
 Serbia                     0.5     1.8
                                      
 Eastern Europe             -5.1    1.4
 and the                           
 Caucasus1                         
 Armenia                    2.3     2.0
 Azerbaijan                 3.0     2.5
 Belarus                    -3.5    -1.0
 Georgia                    2.5     2.6
 Moldova                    -2.0    0.0
 Ukraine                   -11.5    2.0
                                      
 Turkey                     3.0     2.8
                                      
 Russia                     -4.2    -1.2
                                      
 Central Asia1              3.8     3.9
 Kazakhstan                 1.2     1.5
 Kyrgyz Republic            5.0     3.9
 Mongolia                   3.3     5.0
 Tajikistan                 5.0     4.5
 Turkmenistan               8.5     8.5
 Uzbekistan                 7.5     7.2
      

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
