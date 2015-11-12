FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment in refugees will make Europe stronger - Draghi
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Investment in refugees will make Europe stronger - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s economy will strengthen if countries invest in efforts to cope with the refugee crisis, the president of the European Central Bank told EU lawmakers on Thursday.

The current migration flows into Europe, the biggest since World War Two, will deeply change the social texture of the continent, but “if properly managed, if there are investments in this change, the Union and the euro area will emerge stronger in due time,” Mario Draghi told the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Draghi said that public investments are required but it would be “premature to say by how much governments’ deficits will have to expand in order to invest in this development.”

He added that the ECB is currently studying this issue. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.