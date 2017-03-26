Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck -judicial sources

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year, judicial sources said.

The defendants were sentenced to jail terms ranging from seven to 13 years, the sources said, and one other person was acquitted.

The boat capsized off the Mediterranean coast on Sept. 21 near the village of Burg Rashid. Rescue workers and fishermen rescued at least 169 people, but at least 202 people died. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)