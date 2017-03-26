FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck -judicial sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 26, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck -judicial sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year, judicial sources said.

The defendants were sentenced to jail terms ranging from seven to 13 years, the sources said, and one other person was acquitted.

The boat capsized off the Mediterranean coast on Sept. 21 near the village of Burg Rashid. Rescue workers and fishermen rescued at least 169 people, but at least 202 people died. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

