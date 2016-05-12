Turkey's Erdogan accuses EU of introducing new hurdles to visa-free travel

ANKARA, May 12 (Reuters) - Turkey had already agreed with the European Union on visa-free travel for Turkish nationals before the bloc required it to meet 72 criteria, including changes to its counter-terrorism law, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan said in a speech he would prefer to build a “new Turkey” with the EU and is waiting for it to approve visa-liberalisation but if it cannot improve ties it will find its own path. He has ruled out changing its counter-terrorism laws at a time the army is battling Kurdish and Islamic State militants.

Separately, Turks will eventually vote on a new constitution and an executive presidency, and he is open to discussing alternative models for such a system, Erdogan said in comments that were broadcast live by Turkish television channels.