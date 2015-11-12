FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

EU wants migrant summit with Turkey at end-Nov or early Dec, says Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to hold a summit with Turkey at the end of November or beginning of December to discuss how to tackle the migration crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the end of an EU meeting in Malta on Thursday.

“It is about ... an EU-Turkey summit to demonstrate that we will work very closely with each other and that we sensibly share out the challenges that have arisen from the civil war in Syria and the difficult situations in other countries,” Merkel told reporters.

She said the summit would not take place on Nov. 22.

“I believe the task that is crystallizing is that we have a common responsibility for refugees from war,” she said, adding there would probably be more than one meeting with Turkey but that this kind of summit would not become a regular format. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

