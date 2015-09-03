French PM urges action after images of dead migrant toddler

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said images of a drowned Syrian toddler on a Turkish beach showed the need for urgent action by Europe to address the migrant crisis.

“He had a name: Alyan Kurdi. Urgent action required - A Europe-wide mobilisation is urgent,” he wrote on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

The picture of three year-old Kurdi’s body washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, leading news bulletins and front pages in the traditional press too, and spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees.

His family had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told a Canadian newspaper on Thursday.

Italy, France and Germany have signed a joint document calling for a review of current European Union rules on granting asylum and a “fair” distribution of migrants within the EU, the Italian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on other European Union countries to take a greater share of the refugees fleeing to the bloc, as her government struggles to cope with a record number of arrivals. A meeting of EU interior ministers is due to take place on Sept 14.

France’s Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve wrote in France’s Liberation newspaper on Wednesday that France had been at the forefront of organising help for migrants and had already undertaken reforms on asylum rights.

He cited 8,000 new places in reception centres for asylum seekers.