EU calls for global response to migration crisis at G20
November 4, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

EU calls for global response to migration crisis at G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union wants leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies to also help tackle a growing migration crisis when they meet in Turkey this month to discuss tax cooperation, trade and climate change.

The chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk and the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will push at the Nov 15-16 meeting for a global response to the challenge faced by Europe from the influx.

“Meeting in Turkey in the midst of a refugee crisis due to conflicts in Syria and elsewhere, the G20 must rise to the challenge and lead a coordinated and innovative response to the crisis that recognises its global nature and economic consequences and promotes greater international solidarity in protecting refugees,” Tusk and Juncker wrote in a letter to other EU leaders.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams

