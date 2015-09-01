FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe embarrassing itself with refugee crisis - Germany's Gabriel
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Europe embarrassing itself with refugee crisis - Germany's Gabriel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Union is presenting itself in a “super-awkward and embarrassing” light with its handling of the refugee crisis confronting the bloc, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

A crisis rivalling the Balkan wars of the 1990s as Europe’s worst since World War Two has polarised and confounded the 28-member EU, which has no effective system to cope with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of poor and desperate people.

Speaking to reporters in Cologne, Gabriel said it was problematic that some EU countries only actively joined in the project when they had money to gain, and did not take an active part in the community during difficult times.

Some member state governments have refused to take in refugees and resisted EU proposals to agree a common plan to do more to deal with the crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that if EU members were not able to agree to a fair distribution of refugees, the Schengen zone of passport-free travel would be called into question.

Gabriel, who leads Germany’s Social Democrats, the junior partners in Merkel’s ruling coalition, said that such an outcome would be a terrible blow for the EU.

“To give up open borders would be a gigantic step backwards in European history,” he said in separate comments to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

“With Greece, there is the risk of losing money. But now Europe is at risk of losing its decency.” (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.